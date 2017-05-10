Angel Care hosts regional medical task force meeting
Daniel Ramirez, an instructor with the Emergency Medical Task Force 11, explains how to properly stop bleeding from various types of injuries during a class on the subject at the Angel Care Ambulance Service's training room on West Corpus Christi Street Wednesday afternoon. Angel Care hosted a quarterly meeting of the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.
