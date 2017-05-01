Accident investigation

Accident investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Countywide

Texas Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by officers with the Beeville Police Department at the intersection of North Washington and West Hefferman streets late Thursday morning. A couple of blocks of North Washington Street were closed off as officers made detailed measurements of the scene where a woman truck driver turned a corner on March 29 and struck a pedestrian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disc Golf Tournament Cancelled 10 min Local disc golfer 4
Ray White 18 min Mmm 2
Dolores Perales's 26 min smh 3
Blue van at the schools 36 min Co-worker 6
Melinda villarreal 37 min Friend 5
Gaypublicans 42 min Sgt Slaughter 2
UFO in Beeville last night 46 min Sgt Slaughter 24
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC