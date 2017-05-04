A stillness in the press room
Most readers of the Advance-Guard never think about the presses in Beeville that print the weekly edition, anymore than they stay up nights thinking about the electronics used by cellphones or television transmitters. Still, for those of us who have been in this business for more years than ought to be remembered, there's something basic to the core about hearing the presses printing the paper.
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question for women
|25 min
|Jackie
|2
|Liberal Christian Churches?
|31 min
|MJBad
|2
|Ok where is it?
|1 hr
|Masked Maurader
|7
|Dolores Perales
|1 hr
|Dora
|4
|Crystal Mae
|1 hr
|Ashley
|7
|Derrick Robinson
|2 hr
|Nabor
|3
|Rude nurses
|3 hr
|Wahoo McDaniel
|4
