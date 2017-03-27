Webb uses God-given gift to give back...

Webb uses God-given gift to give back to community

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Webb's mural depicting a store specializing in 'Mom's Pies' has caused many residents to walk up and try to enter or ask when the store is going to open. Webb said it is simply a depiction of a storefront which will one day line the downtown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know who the driver really was 2 min pRick 2
Frank Sandoval 25 min smile 2
Oilfield man 1 hr Tank 2
Planet 1 hr LoseTheWigBruh 5
Bella constante 3 hr The real Bella 13
Dumbas* 4 hr Willy Wonka 11
Whataburger Security Guard 15 hr Alishia 11
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC