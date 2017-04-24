U.S. 59 highway work continues
Trucks line one stretch of U.S. Highway 59 between Goliad and Beeville near Berclair as work continued Wednesday on the highway. The retopping is expected to take about a week.
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying in school
|1 min
|Parentofkidsbeing...
|15
|Mari martinez 2nd hand rehand site
|10 min
|Janie
|5
|Car scents in skidmore
|46 min
|Kim
|7
|Benefit
|50 min
|MICHAEL
|11
|Land for sale?
|52 min
|Moving to Bee
|16
|Rip
|55 min
|Noreaga
|8
|Justin clifton
|59 min
|Noreaga
|4
