spt 4-12 little league 1.jpg

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Countywide

District 29 Administrator Jamye Royal throws out one of the first pitches as part of the Beeville Little League opening ceremonies Saturday. Kevin J. Keller has been the sports editor at the Beeville Bee-Picayune since 2014.

