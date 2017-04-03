spt 3-31 cbc BB 3.jpg
Coastal Bend's Elias Rodriguez takes a long stride to beat a throw at first during the Cougars' Game 2 win over Schreiner Tuesday. Kevin J. Keller has been the sports editor at the Beeville Bee-Picayune since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother stealing Cotton money
|3 min
|Angel
|18
|Topix Bar
|14 min
|Peter Cottontail
|6
|Planet
|32 min
|Erica
|18
|Erica Garza chubaca Eyebrows
|33 min
|Peter Cottontail
|1
|Patricia billagas
|33 min
|La migra
|8
|Why delete Erica Garza Post?
|34 min
|Peter Cottontail
|1
|Tim traut is a child predator!
|58 min
|Carson wentz
|4
|Anyone know who the driver really was
|6 hr
|Jessica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC