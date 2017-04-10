Shiner ranked No. 1 in TGCA poll 53 m...

Shiner ranked No. 1 in TGCA poll 53 minutes ago Shiner remained...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Lady Comanches earned their ninth shutout of the season after a 21-0 District 28-2A win over Louise to remain atop the district standings. Hallettsville improved to 19-2 on the season with an 8-0 District 27-3A win over Yoakum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Kissling (Aug '14) 14 min Juanjose Manteca 9
Love 27 min Confused 1
Jacob ojeda 33 min Juanjose Manteca 28
Alexis martinez 35 min wow 15
Benny 40 min Juanjose Manteca 15
Slotas.. Jess.. Jen 43 min Bahaha 2
f&j 58 min Sandra 4
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC