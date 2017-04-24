Shiner holds on to No. 1 in final ... an hour ago Shiner was ranked...
The Lady Comanches will wrap up regular-season play against Class 3A Hallettsville on Tuesday before facing Thrall in a one game playoff on Wednesday. The Lady Brahmas fell to No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rip
|6 min
|Charlotte
|22
|I let him go. Worst regret of my LIFE! (Apr '13)
|11 min
|Lonely guy
|29
|Poor Dallas cowboys , there gonna be the same
|44 min
|Ncaa
|1
|Now hiring for wet back transport
|1 hr
|Free trip
|1
|Orange vest pushing girl in wheel chair
|1 hr
|Done
|55
|Alfred Salinas
|1 hr
|Why
|3
|Leeann Morin
|1 hr
|Eddy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC