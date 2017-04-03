Ruling could mean new execution date for man convicted in prison guard's murder
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled against a death row inmate who claims he was framed in the 1999 murder of a prison guard. The ruling could allow Bee County to set his fourth execution date in the last two years.
