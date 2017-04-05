Robert Pruett was sentenced to death ...

Robert Pruett was sentenced to death in 2002 for the murder of correctional officer Daniel Nagle.

Wednesday

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled against a death row inmate who claims he was framed in the 1999 murder of a prison guard. The ruling could allow Bee County to set his fourth execution date in the last two years.

