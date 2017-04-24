Riot that never was

A couple of mischievous inmates at the Bee County Jail caused enough confusion for some there to think a riot was underway Sunday, April 16. Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff's Office said the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department was called into action at 2:40 p.m. when jail staff noticed the building was filling with smoke. Firefighters thought, as first, that they would have to extinguish the fire and then stand by to assist the jail staff if they needed to stop a disturbance.

