Residents reminded to call 8-1-1 before digging

Fire department and police vehicles block an area Monday where a small backhoe had cut a natural gas line on Beeville Housing Authority property near the intersection of North Avenue D and West Fannin Street. Fire Chief Bill Burris said anyone who wants to dig anywhere within the city limits should contact 8-1-1 and find out where underground pipes and utility lines are located.

