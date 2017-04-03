Renovation will mean more programs at...

Renovation will mean more programs at Boys and Girls Club

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

Dezhmen Gamez shoots during practice at the Boys and Girls Club iN beeville. The building, including this basketball court, will undergo extensive renovations soon thanks to money from Beeville Economic Improvement Cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ninney villagomez 30 min Steph 7
top 5 restaurants we need in my book 53 min YouSuck 9
Samantha Marie 1 hr real talk 1
Church 1 hr Nikki 8
ugly bkl chicks in this town 2 hr Liz 7
Magnet school 3 hr Angelica 47
Home wrecking christina 3 hr Truth 8
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC