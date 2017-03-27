One man's trash is another man's ... junk
"How can we expect to bring new businesses to the county when they see all the trash and junk that people have in their yards here?" he has often asked. Calhoun said the process is underway to notify landowners that the clutter, even if it is on private land, could constitute a health hazard.
