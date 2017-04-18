Lyvers prepares to hang up JP gavel

Lyvers prepares to hang up JP gavel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Countywide

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Joe Lyvers will retire at the end of this month. County commissioners will appoint someone soon as a replacement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BISD: Attracting students with magnet school 14 min Juan 41
Ricky Salinas 42 min PG Thirteen 2
marissa martinez 42 min Victoria 5
Cheating man 43 min PG Thirteen 3
Dumb 47 min EyeCU 1
XO till we overdose 3 hr LMAO 8
at the motel. where are u 3 hr El Camino 12
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC