Let's go to the movies

Opening May 1948, the new Rialto Theatre provided air-conditioning, balcony seating, indoor bathrooms and the latest projector technology. First movie shown was "Scudda-Hoo, Scudda-Hay" with Hollywood newcomer Marilyn Monroe in her first one-liner appearance.
