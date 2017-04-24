Let's go to the movies

Opening May 1948, the new Rialto Theatre provided air-conditioning, balcony seating, indoor bathrooms and the latest projector technology. First movie shown was "Scudda-Hoo, Scudda-Hay" with Hollywood newcomer Marilyn Monroe in her first one-liner appearance.

