Judge accepts appointment to juvenile justice board
County Judge Stephanie Moreno, left, is sworn in as a member of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board by District Judge Patrick Flanigan last week in the commissioners courtroom at the Bee County Courthouse. Her husband, Brandon Moreno, center, watches the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother stealing Cotton money
|3 min
|Angel
|18
|Topix Bar
|13 min
|Peter Cottontail
|6
|Planet
|31 min
|Erica
|18
|Erica Garza chubaca Eyebrows
|32 min
|Peter Cottontail
|1
|Patricia billagas
|33 min
|La migra
|8
|Why delete Erica Garza Post?
|34 min
|Peter Cottontail
|1
|Tim traut is a child predator!
|57 min
|Carson wentz
|4
|Anyone know who the driver really was
|6 hr
|Jessica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC