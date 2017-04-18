Inmate tries to escape but captured 6 hours from now

Jailers were driving a four-door 2013 Ford pickup with a prisoner and a security screen in place south about 11:40 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Berclair when they noticed George Richard Hosey, 46, of Goliad, attempting to get out the back door, said Capt. John Pape, of the Goliad County Sheriff's Office.

