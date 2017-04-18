Inmate tries to escape but captured 6...

Inmate tries to escape but captured 6 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Jailers were driving a four-door 2013 Ford pickup with a prisoner and a security screen in place south about 11:40 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Berclair when they noticed George Richard Hosey, 46, of Goliad, attempting to get out the back door, said Capt. John Pape, of the Goliad County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chilies 20 min Lil Uzi Vert 5
Becky Dominguez 51 min Susana Garcia 7
at the motel. where are u 1 hr Lil Uzi Vert 18
Luis Mata 2 hr Lil Uzi Vert 7
fnjs 2 hr Business owner 9
Cheating man 3 hr Dark Shadow 9
Dirt Hauling 4 hr Skip bayless 6
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC