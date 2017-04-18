Inmate tries to escape but captured 6 hours from now
Jailers were driving a four-door 2013 Ford pickup with a prisoner and a security screen in place south about 11:40 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Berclair when they noticed George Richard Hosey, 46, of Goliad, attempting to get out the back door, said Capt. John Pape, of the Goliad County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chilies
|20 min
|Lil Uzi Vert
|5
|Becky Dominguez
|51 min
|Susana Garcia
|7
|at the motel. where are u
|1 hr
|Lil Uzi Vert
|18
|Luis Mata
|2 hr
|Lil Uzi Vert
|7
|fnjs
|2 hr
|Business owner
|9
|Cheating man
|3 hr
|Dark Shadow
|9
|Dirt Hauling
|4 hr
|Skip bayless
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC