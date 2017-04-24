Grand jury issues felony indictments on drug possessing, bail jumping charges
A 47-year-old man arrested here after a March 15 incident last year faces a possible life sentence if he is convicted. When the Bee County Grand Jury met on April 4, Martin Campos Gutierrez was indicted on a first degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
