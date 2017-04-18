Grand jury indicts man for possession...

Grand jury indicts man for possession of drugs, firearm

A 22-year-old man was indicted on a third degree felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm when the Bee County Grand Jury met here on April 4. That charge is a state jail felony. If convicted, he faces a possible term of up to two years in a state jail facility.

