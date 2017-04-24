Grand jury indicts 31 defendants
A grand jury here April 11 returned indictments against a total of 31 defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe hienamin
|9 min
|Lol
|4
|Andrea ortiz
|15 min
|Jusssss stop
|15
|*RA Hall *
|16 min
|O lord
|9
|Eyebrow post
|24 min
|O lord
|3
|Jessica Maldonodo
|1 hr
|this guy is real
|1
|Hot stuff Roman G
|1 hr
|Chinese
|4
|Valerie Cardenas
|1 hr
|What does it matter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC