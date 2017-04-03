Getting his medals

Jose Pereida, district director for 34th District Congressman Filemon Vela's office, pins a Naval Reserve Meritorious Medal onto Jan Berdan's chest last Thursday at his home while his wife, Longie, watches. Pereida was in town that day to present the medals to the retired Navy veteran after Vela's office was able to obtain the medals for the Beeville resident.

