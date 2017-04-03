Getting his medals
Jose Pereida, district director for 34th District Congressman Filemon Vela's office, pins a Naval Reserve Meritorious Medal onto Jan Berdan's chest last Thursday at his home while his wife, Longie, watches. Pereida was in town that day to present the medals to the retired Navy veteran after Vela's office was able to obtain the medals for the Beeville resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bye bye mexicans
|15 min
|Chris Columbus
|14
|Anyone know who the driver really was
|3 hr
|Wow
|42
|Planet and Desiree
|5 hr
|KADDIE
|2
|Looking to meet a cool female on the "DL"
|6 hr
|The Devil
|13
|Samantha Espinoza
|7 hr
|Lol
|3
|F and Js
|7 hr
|Melissa
|24
|Who's wayo I heard he run the streets pt 3
|8 hr
|Buben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC