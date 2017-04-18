Crime Stoppers reports having success...

Crime Stoppers reports having successful year

"We've already paid twice as much in rewards this year as in last year," said Cathey Brown, one of the organization's officers. The most recent reward paid was for information that led to the arrest of a woman who was charged with theft and tampering with evidence after she was identified as the person who took a wallet out of a shopping cart and left a lumber and hardware store in Beeville.

