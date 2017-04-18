Crime Stoppers reports having successful year
"We've already paid twice as much in rewards this year as in last year," said Cathey Brown, one of the organization's officers. The most recent reward paid was for information that led to the arrest of a woman who was charged with theft and tampering with evidence after she was identified as the person who took a wallet out of a shopping cart and left a lumber and hardware store in Beeville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame
|3 min
|Suzanne Hernandez
|6
|Worthless mothers
|9 min
|Mothers love
|4
|BISD: Attracting students with magnet school
|40 min
|Truth
|2
|Analisa barrientes
|42 min
|Wondering eyes
|1
|Marissa Martinez
|1 hr
|Trump
|40
|Wheres the rodeo
|2 hr
|Stupid
|5
|El Prieto' Ruben Montez plays his final song (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Delores
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC