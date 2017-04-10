City sheds BDA as economic authority

Attorney Tom Beasley comments at an April 4 City Council meeting at which three council members decided with a 2-1 vote to ask the Texas Economic Development Council to send economic development "leads" to City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero at the same time Bee Development Authority Executive Director Joe B. Montez gets they. Beasley agreed with others at the meeting that having two economic development directors will tell prospective businesses and employers that Bee County is a divided community.

