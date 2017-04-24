Child actor filming series in Beeville

Child actor filming series in Beeville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Countywide

Seth Gutierrez, shown above and below in the shooting of "Sage's Road," is filming this six-part web series here in Beeville. The 9-year-old boy expects it to be on YouTube in mid-May. Even at age 9 though, Seth has already appeared in a variety of commercials and is now turning his attention to feature films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trino Salazar and Leo Arratia 2 min Hannah 2
UFO in Beeville last night 12 min Maybe 11
Car wash 18 min Guilty 6
Priscilla Barrera 25 min Coward 3
I love him he dont understand 43 min Unknown 10
Land for sale? 1 hr MARY 6
Bullying in school 8 hr Check mark 3
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC