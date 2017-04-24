Child actor filming series in Beeville
Seth Gutierrez, shown above and below in the shooting of "Sage's Road," is filming this six-part web series here in Beeville. The 9-year-old boy expects it to be on YouTube in mid-May. Even at age 9 though, Seth has already appeared in a variety of commercials and is now turning his attention to feature films.
