Can we work together?
At a city council special meeting called at noon Tuesday, the council members present voted 2-1 to take action in essence forming the city's own economic development operation. They voted to ask the Texas Economic Development Council to include City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero when the council first informs the community of an economic development lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love
|9 min
|Mentally UNSTABLE
|13
|Leanna Renee Montez
|23 min
|Donnie brascoe
|3
|Benny
|24 min
|Donnie brascoe
|16
|Eboni Howard?
|27 min
|Donnie brascoe
|2
|f&j
|27 min
|Donnie brascoe
|8
|Patrick Schlemmer
|29 min
|Someone
|10
|Beeville is crap festival that never ends
|30 min
|Donnie brascoe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC