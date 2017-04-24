Bullying in Beeville Read Story Madeleine Dart
Being pushed off of the monkey bars was only the tip of the iceberg for sixth grader LJ Rodriguez. He's had his glasses stolen, been told to kill himself and deals with demeaning comments from bullies at his school, daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
