BPA members host Ward 1 council candidates
Ward 1 City Council candidates, standing, listen to officers and members of the Beeville Police Association Wednesday evening at Republik BBQ and Beer Garden during a "meet the candidate" session. Political newcomer Felipo Vasquez is at left, in the tie, and incumbent Randy Forbes is on the right.
