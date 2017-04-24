Botanical sale set for Saturday at DeWitt home
Beeville Garden Club member Karen Benson checks out ladybugs to be sold at the club's Saturday, April 29, plant sale at Gwen DeWitt's house. Benson and her fellow ladybug wranglers will coax the small garden police into containers for purchase at the annual event.
