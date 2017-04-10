BMA to host Holy Week services
The Beeville Ministerial Alliance has scheduled special services for the observance of Holy Week. The services will be held each day Monday through Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 908 N. Washington St. Worship will begin at 12:05 p.m. and last for approximately 25 minutes.
