Blackburn to perform at Holy Week con...

Blackburn to perform at Holy Week concert Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Countywide

St. Philip's Episcopal Church's music series, Music in the Nave, will host a Holy Week concert on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Organist John L. Blackburn will perform. Blackburn is the organist and choirmaster at St. Philip's Episcopal Church of Beeville, having previously served as director of music ministries at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and organist for Temple Rodef Shalom, both in Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maupin 47 min Charli 13
ashley hernandez 1 hr jess 2
Magnet school 4 hr You are sickening 46
Kaddie garza 5 hr Faith 3
Home wrecking christina 5 hr Queen of the damn 4
Lorina & david L 5 hr Wtf 1
Church 5 hr Info 6
Anyone know who the driver really was 18 hr lol 44
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC