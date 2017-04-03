Blackburn to perform at Holy Week concert Tuesday
St. Philip's Episcopal Church's music series, Music in the Nave, will host a Holy Week concert on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Organist John L. Blackburn will perform. Blackburn is the organist and choirmaster at St. Philip's Episcopal Church of Beeville, having previously served as director of music ministries at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and organist for Temple Rodef Shalom, both in Waco.
