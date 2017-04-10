Beeville residents under water boil advisory
The group that started a food pantry at Kaffie Middle School is set to meet with superintendent Roland Hernandez and his staff on Tuesday, April 18th. School board members Tony Diaz and Alice Hawkins will attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|f&j
|10 min
|Nora
|1
|Maupin
|11 min
|yeabubby1234
|18
|Maria Martinez Walls
|20 min
|Prince of saudi
|4
|Jul Rivas
|22 min
|Prince of saudi
|2
|Does he call you Babe
|27 min
|nonsense
|13
|Ashly Marie Olverra
|30 min
|Juan
|8
|Kepsey fixico
|39 min
|Lol
|3
|Loud vulgar girl in emergency room
|6 hr
|Joker
|18
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC