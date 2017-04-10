Beeville residents asked to minimize ...

Beeville residents asked to minimize use of city water

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The City of Beeville is asking residents to minimize the use of their water as severe weather conservation measures have been put in place after last night's storms. This applies to Beeville city residents and those using the City of Beeville Water Supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark sustaita 3 min Sam 3
Bucks 27 min Mary 3
Desperate Leeann 54 min Perv 6
Maupin 1 hr cheeseandcrackers 17
Sad 1 hr lost 1
Loud vulgar girl in emergency room 1 hr Macy 11
Liberty and Lacey 1 hr Punxycodi 5
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC