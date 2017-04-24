Bee-Picayune staff BEEVILLE - " Early voting begins April 24 for one...
Bee-Picayune staff BEEVILLE - Early voting begins April 24 for one seat on the Beeville school district board. Shawn Ramon, Pete Martinez and Dela Cagle Castillo have all filed for the Subdistrict 2 spot currently held by Nick Cardenas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Fest
|5 min
|Absurd
|15
|Jessica Collins's
|7 min
|Lil Uzi Vert
|6
|What's going on with the college
|9 min
|Lil Uzi Vert
|2
|Look'n 4 David
|10 min
|Lol
|3
|Mark Sustaita
|11 min
|Jace
|1
|Bye Chele
|13 min
|Quest
|8
|Kaddie Garza
|14 min
|Sgt james
|20
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC