Bee-Picayune staff BEEVILLE - Early voting begins April 24 for one seat on the Beeville school district board. Shawn Ramon, Pete Martinez and Dela Cagle Castillo have all filed for the Subdistrict 2 spot currently held by Nick Cardenas.

