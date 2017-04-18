American Legion post honors McCarty for 70 years of service to vets group
George McCarney, left, shows his appreciation as he was honored at the April meeting of the American Legion Post 274 Wednesday evening in Beeville. The 1012-year-old veteran was honored with a standing ovation and certificate for 70 years of continuous service to the American Legion.
