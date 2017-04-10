Advance self-defense class heads to r...

Advance self-defense class heads to range

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

Advanced Women's Self-Defense Class instructor Richard Cantu shows Debbie Moreno, left, how to properly block a knife attack from Connie Ayala during range day for the students Sunday afternoon. From left, Miranda Bohac, Michelle Matus and Ynes Silva load up for another round of target shooting at the Beeville Police Department shooting range Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I saw you 7 min meee 1
Leeann Morin 11 min Karma 1
Love 17 min Garza Employee 17
Brittany Moses 33 min Truth 14
Eric Campos 54 min CAMPOS 1
Leanna Renee Montez 1 hr Jumbo 4
Does forever mean forever 1 hr New life 5
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC