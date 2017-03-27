Woman arrested on theft after officer saw video surveillance
A 57-year-old Beeville woman was arrested on March 4 on charges of theft, $750-$2,500, and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair its use. Detective Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr.
|35 min
|Jen
|7
|Deleted Fundraiser
|49 min
|Angela
|14
|Who's the fat bar maid @ beer 30 ?
|3 hr
|Bee
|9
|Mike perales
|4 hr
|Real woman
|7
|F and Js
|4 hr
|Trr
|8
|Eric Rodriguez
|4 hr
|lol
|8
|Kaddie Garza
|5 hr
|Yikes
|12
|Does any one know who got run over in front of ...
|15 hr
|Dom
|22
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC