What is cost of mental care?
There is an inmate in the county jail today who is 226 days into a waiting period for mental help. "When the judge said that is where we are going to send them, we were eight months out," said Sheriff Alden Southmayd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Boy
|35 min
|loser
|1
|Steven&Kate lovers/ Ashley Gamel
|39 min
|Enrique de la hoya
|11
|Daddy Ram and Adrianna Garza
|1 hr
|da fck
|2
|LaToya
|1 hr
|Jessica
|40
|Golden chick
|1 hr
|Sadpeople
|2
|Springfest
|4 hr
|Lol
|8
|pipes
|6 hr
|361 chick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC