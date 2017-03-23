Wednesday wreck

An overturned pickup is on its side Wednesday afternoon, March 15, on Farm-to-Market Road 797. The road was closed briefly about two miles west of U.S. Highway 181 while emergency crews got the driver out of the truck.

