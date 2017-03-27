Suspected human smugglers indicted

Seven different suspects related to four different cases, all face human smuggling charges following the Live Oak County Grand Jury's Feb. 28 session. Among them are: a Herlinda Rivas, 37, of Penitas and 39-year-old Jorge Wong of Mission each are charged with one count of smuggling of persons in connection with their arrests on Aug. 29, 2014.

