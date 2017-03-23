spt 3-22 PWL brooklyn galvan.jpg

Brooklyn Galvan, the 2-year-old cousin of Lady Trojan powerlifter Kaitlyn Pelitire, hangs on the cables in the stands at the Extraco Events Center in Waco during the state powerlifting meet. Galvan, sitting in the lap of her aunt Lisa Pelitire, watched as her cousin won her second state powerlifting crown in three seasons.

