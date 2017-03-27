Spring Fest returns March 31 with music, comedy shows, carnival
Jason Boland and the Stragglers will perform at 10:30 p.m. until midnight Friday, March 31. This band is one of several performing at the Expo Center as part of Spring Fest. Here, the band is playing during a recent performance.
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumbas*
|4 min
|Willy Wonka
|11
|Planet
|2 hr
|Wolf
|1
|Bella constante
|7 hr
|Smh
|10
|Oilfield man
|10 hr
|Muscle man
|1
|Whataburger Security Guard
|10 hr
|Alishia
|11
|F and Js
|12 hr
|Beevilian
|14
|krislynn is a joke
|12 hr
|Fact
|5
