Signs of things to come, slowly
Five years ago, the city agreed that 18-wheelers passing through town should take FM Road 351, which loops around the city. On Monday, City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero was asking the county commissioners for that backing in written form to help get these signs from the state and installed along the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stfu Carol
|8 min
|LoL
|1
|Sandra from saint Benedict's
|12 min
|Boom
|9
|Panty sniff
|25 min
|Danny
|9
|Springfest
|1 hr
|Vendor
|4
|Steven&Kate lovers/ Ashley Gamel
|1 hr
|Peter cotton tail
|10
|LaToya Rodriguez Benefit Scam
|4 hr
|Sandra
|36
|LaToya
|4 hr
|Nicky
|37
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC