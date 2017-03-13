Signs of things to come, slowly

Signs of things to come, slowly

Five years ago, the city agreed that 18-wheelers passing through town should take FM Road 351, which loops around the city. On Monday, City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero was asking the county commissioners for that backing in written form to help get these signs from the state and installed along the highway.

