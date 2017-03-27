Signs are up to warn drivers, cyclists that use of handheld devices is against city law
Police officers will be writing actual citations now that the city has posted the signs warning that the use of handheld devices is prohibited in Beeville. The City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of any handheld device while driving months ago, and Police Chief Joe TreviA o said bikers and drivers would be given warning tickets until the sign were installed.
