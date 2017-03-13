Sheriff: GW man fatally stabs brother

Sheriff: GW man fatally stabs brother

Friday Mar 10

Officials with the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office believe that Wesley Robert Davidson, 38, of George West was killed early Saturday morning as he attempted to come to the aid of a domestic violence victim. Davidson's half brother is charged in connection with his slaying.

