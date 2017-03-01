Sales taxes continue downward trend

While sales tax receipts across Texas have seen a slight increase this year, compared to 2016, the figures for Beeville are still not good. The February sales tax rebate for the city was $346,001.25, according to the latest report from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, a decline of 17.25 percent compared to $418,152.14 the city received from Austin last February.

