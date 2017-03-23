Rain doesn't dampen Texas Mile at Victoria Regional ... 14 minutes...

Rain doesn't dampen Texas Mile at Vic...

Strong winds, heavy rain and a two-hour rain delay wasn't enough to keep Victoria's Robert Lee Puckett and Kenneth Griffin from taking part in the first day of Victoria's first-ever Texas Mile at the Victoria Regional Airport on Friday. Racers from all over the world participated in hopes of breaking or setting new records of who can travel the 1-mile track the fastest.

