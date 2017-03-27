Put 'em away or pay

While traveling out of town and back to Beeville on recent spring trips, it's obvious from the large new signs at each entrance to the city that a change has been enacted. Last November, the City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting the use of handheld devices while driving in the city, effective Dec. 20. Until recently, police officers only were issuing warning tickets to cyclists and motorists.

