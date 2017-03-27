New crime unit targets traffic, drug violations
Speeders, drug traffickers, red-light and stop-sign runners, and reckless drivers will want to be careful on the streets of Beeville. Interim Police Chief Richard Cantu said the department has started up a new Traffic Enforcement Unit that will be watching out for violators of state traffic laws and city ordinances.
Good job finding ways to rob citizens legally from their hard earn money. Cops are now same level as pastors by preaching the law about tithing or be cursed.
So we have a Street Crimes Unit, a Traffic Enforcement Unit, and a Narcotics Unit. What the hell ever happened to PATROL units?
They drive unmarked units...blue Tahoe
We as a community need to petition foe this site to be removed from our community to many lies, rumors hateful people with nothing better to do than cause problems block this site from Beeville Cell Towers Drama and Chaos Cyberbullying is done on this site.
crazy i never see the guys these units that you talk of
[QUOTE who="â‚¬Â£Â¥ "]crazy i never see the guys these units that you talk of[/QUOTE]
There invisible ... Like the superheros
